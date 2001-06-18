RTNDA presents Murrow awards

The Radio-Television News Directors Association today handed out 69 Edward R. Murrow awards to 54 news organizations.

The Big Three networks all had something to crow about, with CBS and NBC winning overall

execllence awards and ABC topping network news Web sites.

Winners for overall excellence were WSYR Radio, Syracuse, N.Y. (small-market radio); KIRO(AM) Seattle (large-market radio); CBS Radio News, New York (network radio); WNDU-TV South Bend, Ind. (small-market TV); KARE-TV Minneapolis (large-market TV); NBC News (network TV). ABC won best Web site, for its acbnews.com., the first time internet efforts have been included in the awards, named after the late CBS newsman, which honor "oustanding achievement in electronic journalism." - John Eggerton