RTNDA ponders piggybacking NAB show

The Radio-Television News Directors Association - which had to cancel its annual convention - may join NAB for its April meeting in Las Vegas.

RTNDA leaders and vendors were already gathering in Nashville for their annual conference, scheduled to begin Sept. 12, but quickly cancelled as flights were grounded and journalists scrambled back to their newsrooms.

RTNDA, which is hoping its cancellation insurance makes up for the lost revenue, passed on the opportunity to reschedule the conference in conjunction with NATPE in January, but sources say RTNDA believes NAB is a better fit and talks are ongoing.

Sources at CNN Newsource, one of the anchor tenants in RTNDA's exhibit hall, indicated some enthusiasm for a merged conference.