RTNDA, others fight FOIA exceptions

Several journalism and journalism-education groups are asking Congress to

reject a provision in the proposed Homeland Security Act that would exempt some

information from disclosure to the public under the Freedom of Information Act.

Section 204 of the Homeland Security Act would exempt from FOIA "information

provided voluntarily [to the federal government] by nonfederal entities or

individuals that relates to infrastructure vulnerabilities or other

vulnerabilities to terrorism."

The groups -- which include the Radio-Television News Directors Association,

the Society of Professional Journalists and the Reporters' Committee for

Freedom of the Press -- contended that the provision is overbroad and unnecessary

and would "severely compromise public health and safety, not to mention the

public's right to know."

In their letter to Congress, the groups said, "The sweeping nature of this

FOIA exemption invites companies to give the government information that could

affect public health and safety and, by doing so, automatically keep the public

from getting such information."

In addition, the groups questioned a provision that they believe compromises

protection for government whistleblowers.

"Government employees should remain free to report abuse, misfeasance,

official misconduct and outright criminality, no matter what department employs

them," the letter said.