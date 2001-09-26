RTNDA may hold NATPE revival

RTNDA, which was canceled due to the recent terrorist attacks, may reconvene in some form at January's NATPE.

Bruce Johansen, NATPE's CEO, has been in talks with RTNDA organizers to reschedule a lot of their meetings to take place in Las Vegas during NATPE. Since NATPE and RTNDA members complement each other, "we think that would be an appropriate thing to happen," explains Johansen. "I think it is important to get back to business. Maybe not quite as usual, but we need to continue our professional lives."

With several syndicators exiting the NATPE floor, this may give a needed boost to the conference.

- Susanne Ault