RTNDA: Let the returns flow freely

The Radio-Television News Directors Association has asked Wisconsin state

representative Stephen J. Freese to withdraw a proposal that would prevent the

state from releasing presidential-election returns until the West Coast polls

are closed. Freese chairs a committee on campaigns and elections.

"The impact of Wisconsin's proposed legislation would be to dictate the how,

what and when of election coverage," RTNDA president Barbara Cochran said.

"Election reporting will take place regardless. Should this legislation pass,

its consequence will be to force reporters to rely solely on exit polling and

more speculative information, rather than actual voting

returns."