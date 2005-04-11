RTNDA Issues New VNR Rules

As companies and government organizations develop more aggressive tactics to get their products and messages to TV viewers, the Radio & Television News Directors Association is offering new guidelines to help stations navigate the murky waters of video-news releases.

The integrity of radio and TV stations, the group says, “might, at times, come into question when stations air video and audio provided to newsrooms by companies, organizations, or governmental agencies with political or financial interests in publicizing the material “companies, organizations, or governmental agencies with political or financial interests in publicizing the material.”

To avoid such a situation, RTNDA is advising news managers to study the following questions: