RTNDA honors cultural news reporting

The Radio-Television News Directors Association has recognized four news operations for their "ongoing commitment to covering the cultural diversity in their communities."

Winners, who will recieve their awards at the RTNDA convention Sept. 15 in Nashville, are Dateline NBC, for a six-part series on race; NPR, for a report on a multicultural school in Falls Church, Va.; KRON-TV San Francisco for stories on community diversity; and KPCC-FM Pasadena, Calif., for stories ranging from the Vietnamese community, to indian health issues to Korean Christians.

- John Eggerton