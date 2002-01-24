RTNDA to honor Brokaw

NBC News chief anchor Tom Brokaw will be honored in April by the

Radio-Television News Directors Association at its newly scheduled annual

conference in Las Vegas.

Brokaw will receive the association's 'Paul White Award,' a

lifetime-achievement award named for CBS' first news director.

Past recipients include Pauline Frederick, Edward R. Murrow, Bernard Shaw,

Dan Rather, Peter Jennings and Ed Bradley.

Brokaw has been with NBC for 35 years, and he raised his already high profile

in recent years with his writings and activities about World War II veterans,

most notably his The Greatest Generation.

In his 40-year career, Brokaw has been a local reporter and anchor, network

White House correspondent and hosted Today before becoming NBC's

principal anchor.