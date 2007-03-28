RTNDA Hands Out Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

KMBC-TV Kansas City was the big TV winner of the Radio-Television News Directors Association regional Edward R. Murrow awards for excellence in journalism taking home seven awards. The biggest winner, however, was a radio station, WBAL(AM) Baltimore, with 11. In fact, radio held the top six spots for multiple wins.



Awards were given out in 14 categories including overall excellence, spot news, continuing coverage and investigative reporting. Regional winners are then submitted for national judging, with those winners honored in October at a dinner in New York.



Top station winners, with their totals in parentheses, were:



WBAL-AM, Baltimore (11)



WSB-AM, Atlanta (10)



KIRO-AM, Seattle (9)



WBZ-AM, Boston (8)



WUNC-FM, Chapel Hill, NC (8)



KCBS-AM, San Francisco (8)



KMBC-TV, Kansas City, MO (7)



WATD-FM, Marshfield, MA (7)



WCAX-TV, Burlington, VT (6)



WBEZ-FM, Chicago (6)



KARE-TV, Minneapolis (6)



KMOX-AM, St. Louis (6)



Click here for a complete list of winners.