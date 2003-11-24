RTNDA Guides Reporters Through HIPA

The Radio-Television News Directors Association has created a guide to help journalists get access to more medical information. The association said its members have complained about being denied information by emergency medical personnel and others who cite restrictions in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which took effect seven months ago.

"It has become clear that the complex rule is being used to prevent the disclosure of newsworthy information even where the rule does not apply," said RTNDA. The guide can be accessed online (www.rtnda.org/foi/hipaafaq.html).