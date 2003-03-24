RTNDA goes to war

The Radio-Television News Directors Association is adjusting its

conference to the new realities of a country at war.

Organizers of the April 7 through 9 conference, being held in conjunction with the National Association of Broadcasters' convention in Las Vegas, have added new sessions and tailored others.

Among the new lineup's highlights are luncheon speaker Nic Roberts, who will appear either live or via satellite, having recently been expelled from Baghdad.

Sessions include "When (War) News Breaks;" "War Stories"

(firsthand accounts from Iraq); "The Technology of War Coverage"; "War Coverage

On the Web"; and "Satellite Imagery and Graphics."