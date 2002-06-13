RTNDA fights prison-access restrictions

The Radio-Television News Directors Association is asking the Massachusetts

Department of Corrections to rethink new rules that ban cameras and tape

recorders and mandate supervision of some interviews and ban others.

In a letter to Massachusetts corrections commissioner Michael Mahoney, RTNDA

President Barbara Cochran says the restrictions are overly broad and probably

unconstitutional.

While conceding that the Supreme Court has recognized that security and order

are interests that justify limiting prison access, Cochran argues that the

restrictions do little to advance those interests and a lot to impede

newsgathering.

"The interests of the press and those charged with running our nation's

prisons need not necessarily compete," Cochran said, extending an invitation to

Mahoney to talk with RTNDA and local media about "how best to balance those

interests."