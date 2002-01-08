RTNDA exec board votes to merge shows

The executive committee of the Radio-Television News Directors

Association's board is recommending that the organization merge its annual

convention with that of the National Association of Broadcasters, scheduled for

April in Las Vegas, sources told Broadcasting & Cable.

A vote of the full board will likely be held Friday in a phone

conference.

The two associations have held talks for several weeks about a possible

combo.

The move would cancel the RTNDA's planned September confab in Long Beach, Calif.,

and probably leave the organization with some costs associated with commitments

made regarding Long Beach and future shows.

But executive-committee members apparently believe the opportunities for

a successful show and exhibit hall through a merged conference with the NAB are

significant, and exhibitors have been receptive to the idea, as well.

The RTNDA was forced to cancel its 2001 show in September in Nashville, Tenn., due to

Sept. 11.

The organization passed on the opportunity to join the National Association of Television Programming Executives' conference this

month.

The RTNDA also said it received word that its full claim for the

September cancellation -- estimated in the low-seven-figure range -- will be

honored by its insurer.

In addition to funding the organization's First

Amendment activities, the reimbursement will facilitate hundreds of registration

refunds for attendees and exhibitors, estimated in the mid-six-figure

range.