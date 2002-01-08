RTNDA exec board votes to merge shows
The executive committee of the Radio-Television News Directors
Association's board is recommending that the organization merge its annual
convention with that of the National Association of Broadcasters, scheduled for
April in Las Vegas, sources told Broadcasting & Cable.
A vote of the full board will likely be held Friday in a phone
conference.
The two associations have held talks for several weeks about a possible
combo.
The move would cancel the RTNDA's planned September confab in Long Beach, Calif.,
and probably leave the organization with some costs associated with commitments
made regarding Long Beach and future shows.
But executive-committee members apparently believe the opportunities for
a successful show and exhibit hall through a merged conference with the NAB are
significant, and exhibitors have been receptive to the idea, as well.
The RTNDA was forced to cancel its 2001 show in September in Nashville, Tenn., due to
Sept. 11.
The organization passed on the opportunity to join the National Association of Television Programming Executives' conference this
month.
The RTNDA also said it received word that its full claim for the
September cancellation -- estimated in the low-seven-figure range -- will be
honored by its insurer.
In addition to funding the organization's First
Amendment activities, the reimbursement will facilitate hundreds of registration
refunds for attendees and exhibitors, estimated in the mid-six-figure
range.
