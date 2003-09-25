RTNDA Drafts Campaign How-to Guide
The Radio-Television News Directors Association has released "Covering Politics On-Air and Online," a guide to better
campaign coverage.
The study combines research from the Annenberg Public Policy Center and 10 TV
stations during the 2002 elections.
TV news directors should check their mailboxes next month for a copy of the
report and CD.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.