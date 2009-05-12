RTNDA Celebrates Release of Saberi

The Radio-Television News Directors Association Tuesday celebrated the release of American Journalist Roxana Saberi after an Iranian court reduced her eight-year sentence to two years, suspended. But it also pointed out that others have not been so fortunate.

"While we celebrate the release of Roxana Saberi, said RTNDA Chairman Stacey Woelfel, "we want to remain focused on the Ling and Lee case, as well as other journalists around the world still being held for trying to report the news."

Ling and Lee are Laura Ling and Euna Lee, two American journalists held captive in North Korea since March.

Saberi had freelanced for Fox News, the BBC and others before being arrested in January for buying alcohol, then for working without credentials, which the Iranian government had revoked.

Saberi was particularly familiar to RTNDA, having participated in its Journalist Exchange Program in 2002.