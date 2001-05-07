RTNDA breaks into 911 battle

The Radio-Television News Directors Association has joined the fight against an Oregon law that would restrict press access to 911 tapes.

The bill, which has already passed the House and is being considered by the Senate, would exempt such tapes from the law governing access to public records. In a letter to Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber and state senators, RTNDA President Barbara Cochran said that "any benefit to be attained through denial of access to 911 tapes is clearly outweighed by the public interesting in monitoring government activities that impact the lives of citizens." - John Eggerton