RTNDA Board Fills at-Large Seats
The Radio-Television News Director's Association has elected three new directors to at-large seats on its board.
The new members are Ed tobias, assistant managing editor, broadcast, AP; Princell Hair, EVP and GM, CNN/US, and Nancy Leung, assignment editor, CNN Atlanta.
