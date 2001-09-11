RTNDA board cancels convention

The Radio-Television News Directors Association cancelled its annual convention Tuesday, in the wake of terrorist attacks that hit the U.S.

The conference was to have taken place in Nashville from Wednesday to Saturday, but would have been crippled by the inability to travel,as well as the reluctance of key news executives to leave their posts during a national crisis, RTNDA President Barbara Cochran said. And without the attendees, exhibitors believed they would not be conducting much of the business they had counted on.

Members of the RTNDA board met for two hours Tuesday morning, and Cochran said that RTNDA staff - unable to fly back to their Washington headquarters - would remain in Nashville and continue organization business. Cochran said the organization would be at least partially indemnified due to insurance, but she was unsure of how much the cancellation of the annual conference, already hit by the economic downturn, would cost the association.

- Dan Trigoboff