RTNDA Backs Landrieu Bill

The Radio-Television News Directors Association has endorsed Lousiana Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu's First Response Broadcasters Act.

No surprise, since it gives a boost to newspeople who are often the first boots on the ground after a disaster, relaying critical information to the community.Landrieu unveiled the new bill, which would give broadcasters "first responder" status when it came to access to food, water and fuel in an emergency,

at the National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas

.The bill would also provide grants to stations for infrastructure support and access to emergency zones."The ability of radio and television stations and their online components to broadcast with minimal interruptions before, during and after a disaster is an absolute necessity, and we think this legislation will address many of their need," said RTNDA President Barbara Cochran.