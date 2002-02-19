RTNDA asks Pentagon not to lie to foreign press

The Radio-Television News Directors Association Tuesday urged the Defense

Department to tell the truth to all media, including international, after a

story in TheNew York Times accused the department's Office of

Strategic Influence of purposely misleading foreign reporters.

'In this age of global communication, misleading information disseminated

overseas would quickly become known to U.S. news organizations. There would be

no way to ensure that falsehoods told abroad would not also be told to the

American public,' RTNDA president Barbara Cochran wrote to Defense Secretary

Donald Rumsfeld.

'I urge you to give further consideration to the mission of this new office

and to separate the more surreptitious activities from the work of the

public-affairs people, on whom journalists rely for firsthand, truthful

information,' she continued.