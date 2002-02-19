RTNDA asks Pentagon not to lie to foreign press
The Radio-Television News Directors Association Tuesday urged the Defense
Department to tell the truth to all media, including international, after a
story in TheNew York Times accused the department's Office of
Strategic Influence of purposely misleading foreign reporters.
'In this age of global communication, misleading information disseminated
overseas would quickly become known to U.S. news organizations. There would be
no way to ensure that falsehoods told abroad would not also be told to the
American public,' RTNDA president Barbara Cochran wrote to Defense Secretary
Donald Rumsfeld.
'I urge you to give further consideration to the mission of this new office
and to separate the more surreptitious activities from the work of the
public-affairs people, on whom journalists rely for firsthand, truthful
information,' she continued.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.