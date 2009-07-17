RTNDA and SPJ to Hold Joint Convention Starting in 2011

The Radio-Television News Directors Association and the Society of Professional Journalists has decided to hold a joint convention starting in 2011, according to SPJ.

For the past several years, RTNDA has been holding its convention in Las Vegas in April in association with the National Association of Broadcasters. SPJ will hold its 2009 convention in Indianapolis, and will be in Las Vegas in 2010 sharing the same city, if not convention, with RTNDA.

"Our ultimate goal is (to have) just one big journalism convention for broadcasters, print, online," said RTNDA National Chairman Stacey Woelfel. "[I]t would not only be incredibly efficient but also encourage a great synergy with all those people joining together," Woelfel said.

According to a spokesman for NAB, it has an agreement with RTNDA to be part of the NAB show in Las Vegas for the 2010 convention, after which there will be discussions about the status going forward.

An RTNDA spokesperson was unavailable for comment on its plans regarding a combined convention with NAB going forward.