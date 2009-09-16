RTNDA Advocating For Shield Law

The Radio-Television News Directors Association has asked its members to work the Hill in support of the federal shield law.



The shield law bill, which passed the House without opposition last March, is expected to be voted on in the Senate Judiciary Committee during a markup hearing Thursday.



"[RTNDA] has asked its members to contact their senators before Thursday’s vote to urge them to vote for the bill as proposed and to oppose any amendments that would significantly weaken the protections the legislation would afford journalists."