RTNDA Accepts Members From Goverment

The Radio-Television News Directors Assocation is creating an associate membership for government public affairs officers and other employees who "support the goals of RTNDA."



RTNDA already has an associate cateogry for PR and media relations representatives. The PR folk pay $190, whlie government types will only have to pay $175 per year.



Why the difference? The government associates will not have any of their money put toward legal bills for FOIA requests or lobbying efforts, like those on video news releases or cameras in the court. If they did have to chip in, many could not get the government to cover their dues, according to an RTNDA spokesman.



TV news directors pay $190 a year, radio news directors $130; their staffers get a reduced rate.