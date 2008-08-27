RTN Strikes New Age Deal

Retro Television Network (RTN) has entered into an agreement with New Age Media to launch RTN on WQMY Wilkes Barre, WPXT Portland (ME), WTLH Tallahassee, WYPN Gainesville and a new station to launch in Columbus/Tupelo, Miss. The affiliations are to launch early in 2009.



“We look forward to our partnership with RTN and adding quality digital programming options to the viewers in our markets,” said New Age Media Corporate Program Director Linda Greenwald.



RTN provides “a 24/7 digital feed of hit shows,” including vintage programs like The Monkees and Magnum P.I., to its partner stations. It also offers customizable news and weather to each market from its own reporter pool.



RTN has affiliate agreements with more than 80 stations.