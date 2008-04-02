RTN Enters Three Citadel Communications Markets

Retro Television Network signed an agreement with Citadel Communications to launch RTN programming in three of Citadel’s markets: WOI Des Moines, Iowa; KLKN Lincoln, Neb.; and WHBF Davenport, Iowa.

“Viewers will benefit from RTN's classic program lineup, advertisers will benefit from RTN's family-friendly program environment and our stations will benefit from RTN's turnkey secondary digital-channel solution,” Citadel president and chief operating officer Ray Cole said in a statement. “Like the programming on RTN, it's a 'classic' win-win."

RTN provides a 24/7 digital feed of shows to its affiliates. While RTN runs the master control from its hub, each affiliate can choose whatever program suits its needs, as well as news and weather customized to its local markets.