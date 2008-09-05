RTN Adds Affiliates
Retro Television Network continued to sign up affiliates, with Cocola Broadcasting adding its throwback programming to KYMB Monterey, Calif., and KKJB Boise, Idaho.
RTN will air on the stations’ digital channels next year.
RTN also announced a deal with WMAK Knoxville, Tenn., to start airing RTN programming Monday. Independent WMAK is owned by Knoxville Channel 7.
“I am typically the person who takes programming calls from viewers, and the No. 1 request in this market is for the type of programming RTN provides,” WMAK general manager David Williams said. “RTN’s family-friendly, retro, fun programming will certainly be a hit with our east Tennessee viewers.”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.