RTN Adds Affiliates

Retro Television Network continued to sign up affiliates, with Cocola Broadcasting adding its throwback programming to KYMB Monterey, Calif., and KKJB Boise, Idaho.

RTN will air on the stations’ digital channels next year.

RTN also announced a deal with WMAK Knoxville, Tenn., to start airing RTN programming Monday. Independent WMAK is owned by Knoxville Channel 7.

“I am typically the person who takes programming calls from viewers, and the No. 1 request in this market is for the type of programming RTN provides,” WMAK general manager David Williams said. “RTN’s family-friendly, retro, fun programming will certainly be a hit with our east Tennessee viewers.”