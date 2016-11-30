RTDNA's Mike Cavender Retiring in 2017

Mike Cavender, executive director of the Radio Television Digital News Association and Foundation, will retire at the end of 2017, the group announced Wednesday.

Cavender, a veteran of local TV news, stepped into RTDNA's top job in 2011 after spending more than 20 years on the organization’s board.

During his tenure, he has represented journalists on legislative and regulatory issues such as the use of drones, access to body cam footage and government transparency.

The group’s board of directors has appointed a search committee to find a successor to Cavender.