RTDNA Survey: News Directors Are An Aging Workforce

All those news directors out there are apparently older than they used to be.

The latest RTDNA/Hofstra University annual study finds the average age of TV news directors is 47.3 years, while those who work in radio are on average 47.6 years old.

That, however, doesn’t mean they are in particularly steadier jobs.

Today’s TV news directors have been in their current jobs for an average of 4.8 years, which is down nearly a year from the previous survey.

Those individuals have been news directors for an average of 9.8 years, time usually spent at two or more stations, the study finds.

You can read the entire report here.