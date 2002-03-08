RTDNA releases local-news lineup
The Radio-Television News Directors Association has released the lineup for
its general session on the state of local news.
The session -- part of a combined National Association of Broadcasters/RTNDA
convention in Las Vegas next month -- will feature a panel of news leaders from
broadcast and cable networks and station groups.
Panelists will include NBC News' John Seigenthaler; Phil Balboni, president,
New England Cable News; Dan Bradley, vice president, news, Media General Inc.;
Mark Effron, VP, news, Post-Newsweek Stations; Andrew Fisher, president, Cox
Television; John F. Lansing, senior VP, television-station group, E.W. Scripps
Co.; Deb McDermott, executive VP of operations, Young Broadcasting Inc.; Gary
Wordlaw, general manager, WTVH-TV Syracuse, N.Y.; James Yager, president and
chief operating officer, Benedek Broadcasting Corp.; and Fred Young, senior VP,
news, Hearst-Argyle Television Inc.
