RTDNA releases local-news lineup

The Radio-Television News Directors Association has released the lineup for

its general session on the state of local news.

The session -- part of a combined National Association of Broadcasters/RTNDA

convention in Las Vegas next month -- will feature a panel of news leaders from

broadcast and cable networks and station groups.

Panelists will include NBC News' John Seigenthaler; Phil Balboni, president,

New England Cable News; Dan Bradley, vice president, news, Media General Inc.;

Mark Effron, VP, news, Post-Newsweek Stations; Andrew Fisher, president, Cox

Television; John F. Lansing, senior VP, television-station group, E.W. Scripps

Co.; Deb McDermott, executive VP of operations, Young Broadcasting Inc.; Gary

Wordlaw, general manager, WTVH-TV Syracuse, N.Y.; James Yager, president and

chief operating officer, Benedek Broadcasting Corp.; and Fred Young, senior VP,

news, Hearst-Argyle Television Inc.