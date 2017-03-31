RTDNA Creates Task Force to Defend First Amendment

In response to recent attacks on the press, the Radio Television Digital News Association has created a task force to support and preserve the freedom of the press.

The Voice of the First Amendment Task Force will focus on several initiatives—thwarting threats to the First Amendment, supporting journalists and educating the public on the importance of a free press among them—RTDNA said.



To launch the effort, members of the task force will be meeting with local broadcasters at the NAB’s annual Las Vegas convention in April. RTDNA expects to develop a strategic plan for the group at that time, it said.



Station groups interested in participating can reach RTDNA at pressfreedom@rtdna.org.