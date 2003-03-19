RTCA dinner postponed
Uncertainty over just when the war with Iraq will begin has prompted the
postponement of the annual Radio and Television Correspondents Association
Dinner in Washington, D.C.
The gathering, scheduled for March 20, has been rescheduled for June 4.
Attendees learned about the schedule change Wednesday morning.
