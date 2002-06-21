Royalty ruling brings frowns all around

Commercial radio broadcasters received almost no relief from the Librarian of

Congress Thursday, while pure-play webcasters saw their fees cut in half.

Librarian James Billington released his final ruling on the royalties radio

broadcasters and webcasters must pay record companies to stream copyrighted

music over the Internet.

Billington ruled radio broadcasters still must pay .07 cents per song per

listener when simultaneously streaming their radio signal online.

"The Librarian's decision places a prohibitive financial burden on

radio-station streaming, and will likely result in the termination of this

fledgling service to listeners," said National Association of Broadcasters

President Eddie Fritts.

This summer, the NAB plans a court challenge of the rule, written by the U.S.

Copyright Office, that requires radio broadcasters who stream their signals to

pay royalty fees to record companies.

Billington did reduce by .2 percent the fees broadcasters pay for what is

known as an "ephemeral license," bringing the fee down to 8.8 percent from 9

percent. That license covers the automatic copies computers and other digital

devices make of streaming material.

Pure webcasters -- those who have Internet-only radio stations -- fared

better, however, seeing their fees cut in half to .07 cents per song per

listener, down from .14 cents.

Still, they weren't happy either, calling the fees a tax that webcasters will

have to pay every time they transmit a song, according to Alex Alben, vice

president of Real Networks. Alben also said webcasters are pursuing a

legislative fix for the problem.

The Recording Industry Association of America, whose record company members

will receive less money from webcasters as a result of the decision, immediately

blasted it: "The import of this decision is that artists and record labels will

subsidize the webcasting businesses of multi-billion dollar companies like

Yahoo, AOL, RealNetworks and Viacom," said Cary Sherman, RIAA

President.