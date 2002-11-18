Royalties for small Webcasters clear Congress

Small Webcasters are cheering legislation that passed both chambers of

Congress last week that allows copyright owners to offer Webcasters a

percentage-of-revenues royalty rate, essentially allowing the parties to mutually

agree to override a fee schedule established by the Copyright Office last

spring.

The bill, which still needs the president's signature, was actively supported

by virtually all players on both sides of the debate this year, including the record

industry, artist representatives, large Webcasters, small Webcasters, college-radio representatives and religious broadcasters.

The bill was supported by large broadcasters, which feared that an

earlier version blocked by retiring Sen. Jesse Helms (R-N.C.) would have set a

royalty precedent large broadcasters feared.

Although commercial broadcasters were exempt, they opposed a requirement that

Web-only streamers must fork over a huge portion of their gross revenues -- more

than 10 percent -- for the right to play music.

That's not just gross revenue from Webcasting -- that's all revenue from audio

or other entertainment programming and any other media or

entertainment-related businesses.

To add insult to injury, revenue from any Internet or wireless services would

be added. If a similar deal applied to commercial broadcasters, revenue from

radio and TV ads would be included in the royalty calculations, as would cash

from any additional entertainment businesses the station owners control.

The new legislation simply allows voluntary agreements without liability for

violating the Copyright Office fees. Commercial broadcasters with Web operations

must still comply with the copyright fees.