The Royal WE

It's not exactly Charles and Diana, but a royal wedding's a royal wedding.

Cable network WE: Women's Entertainment has snagged the exclusive U.S. rights to the BBC1 live feed of the pre- and post-wedding festivities for England's Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

We's live, commercial-free coverage of the Saturday, April 9, wedding festivities begins at 7 a.m. and ends at exactly 10:29 (punctual, those Brits).

While no cameras will be allowed at the actual civil ceremony, and a hoard of media will cover the post-service "blessing" by the Archbishop of Canterbury and various other parts of the celebration, the BBC1 struck a deal with the Prince's office for access to some parts of Windsor Castle and of the celebration that no other media outlets will get, according to a We spokeswoman, as as a compromise between a media circus and the Prince's initial desire for no cameras at all. That coverage will also include BBC-produced bios and feature packages.

We, a subsidiary of Rainbow Entertainment Services, will produce an hour wrap-up special that will air Saturday night at 9, repeated Sunday at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., and on Monday at 2 p.m.

