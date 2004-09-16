Roy Beats Rather

CBS' 60 Minutes follow-up to its high-profile National Guard document story came in last among the "Big Four" networks in the Nielsen Media Research prime-time ratings Wednesday, according to overnight ratings.

The show, which also featured interviews with Matthew Broderick and a fundamentalist Christian General, averaged a 1.9 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo. Fox's That 70's Show led the hour with a 3.2/10 in the demo, followed by a repeat of My Wife & Kids on CBS and NBC's new drama, Hawaii, which tied with a 2.6.

For the night, NBC won in the demo with a 3.5/10, led by the night's top-rated show, a Maria Shriver interview with Roy Horn of magicians/animal trainers Siegfried & Roy (4.7/13), the first since Horn was mauled by one of his tigers. NBC has also been scoring solid numbers with the CGI version of the duo, Father of the Pride, which recorded a 4.0/11 Tuesday night to tie for tops in its 9-9:30 p.m. time period.

ABC and CBS tied for second for the night in 18-49's with a 2.7/8. CBS' top rated show was a repeat of CSI: Miami at 10-11, which won its time period with a 3.5/10. ABC's World Music Awards at 9-11 averaged a 2.6/7, essentially tied with My Wife & Kids.

Fox came in fourth, but just barely, at a 2.6/8 for the night. It's top show was Quintuplets at 8:30-9, with a 3.0/9.

The WB came in fifth with a 1.4/4 for back-to-back Smallville repeats, followed by UPN with a 1.2/4 for Amish in the City and The Player. UPN was beating The WB from 8-9, with Amish recording a solid 1.6/5 to the first Smallville's 1.2/4. The average for UPN went south when The Player's .9/2 at 9-10 was factored in.

