Rowe Upped at Warner Bros.

Scott Rowe, VP, corporate communications, for Warner Bros Entertainment, has been named senior VP.

Rowe, veteran of a dozen years at the studio, will assume more responsibility over both internal communications and relations with the consumer and trade press.

After a seven-year stint at Fox, Rowe joined Warner Bros in January 1994 as manager, publicity, for Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, rising in that division before making the move to corporate publicity in 1999.

