Row8 Films Get PlayStation Distribution in Deal with Rad

Row8, an independent movie service, said it made a deal that makes its film catalog available to Sony PlayStation users via Rad’s applications.

The films will be available as TVOD and rental content, in addition to being inside Rad’s VR theater model. Row8 will also be part of Rad’s upcoming Oculus Rift application.

“Our partnership with Rad opens many doors to Row8’s content and how and where people consume it,” said John Calkins, Row8 CEO. “Breaking through to Sony PlayStation with Rad’s strong presence there, clearly shows Row8’s flexibility in working with different distribution platforms.”

PlayStation is the latest platform supporting Row8. Others include Roku, AppleTV Android TV, iOS, Android, and websites like Rad.

“Rad is blown away at Row8’s ability to seamlessly package up and deliver top films from the biggest studios in Hollywood,” said Tony Mugavero, Co-founder and CEO of Rad. “They are leaning heavily into technologies like VR and blockchain, and Rad is excited to make Row8’s content available transactionally.”

Row8 also recently received a patent for its dynamic trade area filtering technology.

“Our patented trade area filtering technology can enable our exhibitor partners to maximize on-screen revenues via larger marketing campaigns by enabling film distributors to accelerate home revenue from non-competing trade areas to better support the initial theatrical release - a win-win for all,” said Calkins.

Separately, Row8 has also created and filed for a patent for its Scene Alert technology, which in real time during viewing alerts parents to upcoming scenes that contain potentially offensive material.