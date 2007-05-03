Rourke Joins MTVNI as CFO

MTV Networks International, a division of Viacom, has appointed Paul Rourke as Senior VP and CFO, MTV Networks International. Rourke will be a key member of the MTV International management team, with responsibility for all financial functions.

“ I feel that Paul will bring a strong level of financial leadership and expertise to the management team as they continue to expand growth and audiences across borders and platforms,” said Colette Chestnut, Executive VP and CFO, MTV Networks.

Rourke joined MTV Networks in July, 2006 as senior VP, corporate finance. He will be based in New York and report to Colette Chestnut