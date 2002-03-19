Roughin' It smoothes Hallmark ratings

Hallmark Channel set a ratings record for an original production on the

channel (formerly Odyssey) with the March 16 debut of miniseries Roughin'

It, which stars James Garner in the story of the travels of a young Mark

Twain.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., the show averaged a 1.6, according to

Nielsen Media Research. A Sunday repeat of part one at the same time did a

1.1.

Hallmark also announced that it will produce 24 originals over a two-year

period starting this December.