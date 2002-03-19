Trending

Roughin' It smoothes Hallmark ratings

Hallmark Channel set a ratings record for an original production on the
channel (formerly Odyssey) with the March 16 debut of miniseries Roughin'
It, which stars James Garner in the story of the travels of a young Mark
Twain.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., the show averaged a 1.6, according to
Nielsen Media Research. A Sunday repeat of part one at the same time did a
1.1.

Hallmark also announced that it will produce 24 originals over a two-year
period starting this December.