Rothschild Named WRAL Station Manager

Jim Rothschild, WRAL Raleigh's director of station operations, has been promoted to station manager. Rothschild put in 28 years at Belo's KMOV St. Louis before joining WRAL in 2010.

"Jim is well known in our industry as a creative thinker, someone who truly understands the power of television to make a difference in the community," said Steven D. Hammel, WRAL VP and GM. "From day one he embraced the culture of community and innovation we cultivate at Capitol Broadcasting and WRAL."

A CBS affiliate, WRAL is a power in DMA No. 24.

"I moved to North Carolina to work for the best television station in the country," Rothschild says. "WRAL-TV and Capitol Broadcasting have built a remarkable local legacy and an incredible national reputation. I am honored to be part of this team of great people and contributing to our commitment of community service."