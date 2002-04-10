Roswell canceled
United Paramount Network science-fiction series Roswell is being canceled.
The network said the series will end its run May 14 with a finale that
will "present shocking plot twists and resolve many of the distinctively
romantic and emotionally moving storylines that have been the trademark of the
fan-obsessed series."
The show ran for two seasons on Fox before debuting on UPN last
October.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.