Rossi Named WTVZ GM
WTVZNorfolk General Sales Manager Paul Rossi has been upped to general manager
at the Sinclair-owned MyNetworkTV affiliate.
Previous general manager Bill Scaffide retired from WTVZ.
"Paul brings over 30 years of television sales and operations
experience to the position," said Sinclair COO Steve Marks. "For the past three
years, he has done an outstanding job as general sales manager, and we look
forward to building on his sales philosophy."
Rossi says he seeks to build on recent growth at the station. "I'm very
passionate about what I do and you can expect the same level of enthusiasm, commitment
and effort from me as general manager," he said. "My wife and I love living
here and look forward to becoming a more active part of the community."
Prior to WTVZ, Rossi was the general manager at KFXK/KLPN in Longview, TX.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.