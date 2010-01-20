Rossi Named WTVZ GM

WTVZNorfolk General Sales Manager Paul Rossi has been upped to general manager

at the Sinclair-owned MyNetworkTV affiliate.

Previous general manager Bill Scaffide retired from WTVZ.



"Paul brings over 30 years of television sales and operations

experience to the position," said Sinclair COO Steve Marks. "For the past three

years, he has done an outstanding job as general sales manager, and we look

forward to building on his sales philosophy."

Rossi says he seeks to build on recent growth at the station. "I'm very

passionate about what I do and you can expect the same level of enthusiasm, commitment

and effort from me as general manager," he said. "My wife and I love living

here and look forward to becoming a more active part of the community."



Prior to WTVZ, Rossi was the general manager at KFXK/KLPN in Longview, TX.