Rossi Leaving Ad Sales Post at Fox After 27 Years

Jean Rossi, one of Fox Broadcasting’s first ad sales staffers, is leaving.

Rossi, now executive VP for Fox and president of parent company 21st Century Fox’s Fox One cross company marketing group, elected not to renew her contract and will depart Aug. 31, the company says.

Most recently Rossi led the sale of a global ad deal for Fox’s Cosmos series and pushed for Fox ad sales to be based on the C7 ratings currency that includes seven days of delayed viewing instead of the standard C3.

Rossi joined Fox as an account executive in March 1987. She was named executive VP in 1996 and was named head of Fox One in 2002.

Before joining Fox, Rossi was with ad agencies Young & Rubicam and BBDO.