Ross promoted at USA
USA Cable named Dick Ross senior vice president for operations and production. Ross will oversea the company's growing networks such as Trio, NWI and Crime. He has been USA's senior vice president of network operations since August 1998. He will continue to manage the company's broadcast center, post-production and technical sports products. Ross has been with USA since 1981.
- Allison Romano
