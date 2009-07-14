Ross Introduces Split-Market Bill
Rep. Mike Ross (D-Ark.) has just introduced his Local TV
Freedom Act, which would attempt to fix the so-called issue of split TV
markets.
According to a spokesman, he has secured 10 co-sponsors.
Split
markets are Nielsen DMAs that cross state lines and in which some viewers to
cable and satellite services are getting the local station from the
adjacent state rather than their own.
Ross sent out a "Dear colleague" letter late last week
looking for sponsors for the bill, which he has introduced in a previous
Congress, though in a slightly different form.
"The time has come to stop delivering 21st century
technologies with 1950's business practices," said Ross in announcing the
bill. "Americans should not be bound by outdated laws that prevent them from
receiving their home-state programming. Everyone who wishes to receive their
local channels in their home state should have the option to do so, and that is
why I am proud to introduce this legislation to ensure that all Arkansans have
access to Arkansas
programming.
"Arkansans want to watch the Arkansas Razorbacks, and my
bill will give those who live on or near the border of another state the
ability to watch the Hogs-not the LSU Tigers."
The bill is narrower than his 2007 version. Nevertheless, it
will still run into pushback from broadcasters, whosay such a change could cost them hundreds of millions of dollars. They
argue that allowing multichannel video providers to import local TV network
affiliated stations from adjacent, in-state markets into markets that cross
state lines will provide duplicative programming that adversely impacts
exclusivity deals and retransmission consent negotiations.
Ross and satellite operators argue that it is simply giving
local viewers access to their local stations denied by a gerrymandered DMA
system. They also counter that the exclusivity argument is weakened by the
availablity of most TV shows worldwide at the click of a mouse.
In the 2007 version of the bill, stations could be imported
across state lines into the entire adjacent market. In this version, only the
so-called "adjecent underserved counties" where the market crosses
the state line will get the in-state imports.
Other new elements of the bill, according to Ross bullet
points:
- The bill now is limited to only those counties where
subscribers can't get home-state news, sports, and entertainment.
- It encourages MVPDs to carry both local and adjacent
stations, but requires local service first.
- It requires MVPDs to negotiate retransmission consent
agreements for carriage in adjacent underserved counties - except where the
station is legally unable to give such consent.
- It clarifies that cable operators, like satellite
operators, can carry such stations on a royalty-free basis
Broadcasterssucceeded last month in keeping any split-market amendments from being added tothe markup of the Satellite Home Viewer Extension and Reuthorization Act(SHVERA), which will be the vehicle for Ross' bill if he gains sufficient
support.
At that hearing, House Communications Subcommittee Chairman
Rick Boucher (D-Va.) said he was willing to talk about the issue further and
hoped for a resolution. But he did not push the issue and ranking member Rep.
Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.) said that he "agree[d] with leaving it out of the
bill at this time." The bill needs to pass by year's end because if it
doesn't, the blanket license for satellite carriage of network distant signals
expires.
The American Cable Assocation weighed in in support of the bill, which applies to both satellite and cable operators.
"ACA applauds Rep. Ross (D-Ark.) for pursuing with conviction an issue that would provide great consumer benefits not only for his constituents but also for millions of voters in many congressional districts across the country," said ACA President Matt Polka. "In today's day and age, it's undemocratic to maintain regulations that block consumer access to in-state news, local emergency alerts, local public service messages, local political and issue advertising, local sports, and local commercials...It's an issue of localism that cable operators hear about from their customers as well. Cable has the technological ability to solve this problem, and we are pleased to be part of the solution in Rep. Ross's bill."
Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn added her shout-out to the bill.
â€œWe are very pleased that Rep. Mike Ross (D-Ark.) has introduced the Local Television Freedom Act. This bill will help consumers around the country to receive the TV news and information relevant to their lives that they canâ€™t now see because of how out-of-market signals are delivered," she said in a statement. "Today, the TV channels consumers in rural areas receive are often governed by artificial market boundaries, rather than by communities of interest. As a result, some consumers receive out-of-state channels, rather than channels from stations within their states."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.