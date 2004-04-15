Ross Exits GMA for PrimeTime

It has long been rumored and ABC made it official Wednesday: Shelly Ross will leave Good Morning America, where she has been executive producer for the past five years, for the same post at PrimeTime, replacing the departing David Doss.

The network solves two problems at once. It fills the PrimeTime void and it settles a problem at GMA--the growing disaffection between Ross and the program's co-anchor, Charles Gibson.

Tensions between the two had been simmering for months. Various reports had Gibson leaving in June (when his contract is up) because of it, or alternatively insisting that Ross go if he stays.

David Westin, president of ABC News, had this to say about Ross: "Shelley is without question one of the most talented, creative and dynamic producers working in news today. For some time I have been asking Shelley to identify her next challenge now that she has successfully revamped and fully re-energized the Good Morning America franchise.

Shelley has been absolutely central to the success of Good Morning America and we are confident that with her trademark energy and intelligence she can help make ABC News’ PrimeTime Thursday stronger as well in the years to come."

