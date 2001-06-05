Rosie's a goner; Rosie's going places

The Rosie O'Donnell Show should be gone after 2002.but its star figures to be burning brightly.

There's word that the strip's distributor, Warner Bros. is now working hard to attract O'Donnell to star in a new spin on the game show Let's Make a Deal. That news comes after reports that the studio was hoping to sign her as an executive producer to the series. At the same time, there was speculation that Buena Vista was eyeing O'Donnell as host of a syndicated version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

It would seem improbable that O'Donnell could do both shows. But apparently, Let's Make a Deal would tape in Florida; Millionaire in New York - and sources say O'Donnell splits her time between those two locales. A Warner Bros. spokesperson declined comment. - Susanne Ault