Rosie Rocks

Rosie O’Donnell’s Sept. 5 arrival on ABC’s The View boosted its overall ratings last week but syndicated daytime series debuting Monday could have a rougher ride.

In the nation’s top TV market of New York, stations will preempt good deal of programming for specials commemorating the fifth anniversary of 9-11, which will likely impact national ratings and could wipe out one day of the week.

As for The View, it averaged a 3.4 rating/12 share in Nielsen’s overnight metered markets from Tuesday to Thursday, up from a 2.8/9 last September and May, and 2.3/9 lead-in. O’Donnell’s new View attracted a 3.8/13 on Tuesday, 3.3/12 on Wednesday and 3.1/12 on Thursday.

ABC ordered fast nationals for her first walk on stage as a co-host Sept. 5, which garnered 4.2 million viewers and a 2 rating in women 18-49. That compares with the show’s average last season of 2.9 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the demo.

Mark Robichaux

Executive Editor

Broadcasting & Cable Magazine

360 Park Avenue South 14th Floor

New York, NY 10010

o)646-746-7111