Rosenwasser Tapped To Head WEWS

Former WTSP Tampa President/General Manager Sam Rosenwasser has been named vice president and general manager at WEWS Cleveland. Viki Regan departed the Scripps-owned station in late March.

Scripps TV Senior V.P. Brian Lawlor cited Rosenwasser's strong content background as a factor in his hiring. "Sam brings a well-balanced blend of industry experience combined with community leadership to the Cleveland market," said Lawlor. "Sam has a history of advancing great newsrooms, while implementing innovative programming and digital strategies to better serve the information needs to local communities. Under Sam's direction, the station will further the enterprise journalism that Northeastern Ohioans have come to expect from WEWS."

He announced his retirement from WTSP at the end of 2008. During his time in Tampa, Rosenwasser was named senior vice president for Gannett Television in January 2001. Prior to his seven years at WTSP, Rosenwasser, 57, was president and general manager of KVUE Austin and held the same title at KXTV Sacramento.

Born in El Paso, Rosenwasser's career began in the WFAA Dallas newsroom.