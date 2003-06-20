Rosen to CNBC
Hilary Rosen, exiting chairman of The Recording Industry Association of
America, is joining CNBC as a commentator Aug. 1.
She will appear once a week on three shows, Squawk Box, Open
Exchange and Capital Report.
Rosen will contribute to political and regulatory discussions involving the
media and entertainment industries.
Rosen had been at RIAA for 16 years.
